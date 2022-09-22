Norway suspended the agreement on a simplified visa regime with Russia

Norway has officially suspended the agreement on a simplified visa regime with Russia. This decision duplicates the decision of the European Union Council from September 9.

This is reported by the Directorate of Immigration of Norway.

The agreement is suspended from today, September 22. Norway is not a member of the EU, but it is part of the Schengen zone and has a common land border with Russia with a length of 198 kilometers. Now for Russians, the visa fee will increase from €35 to €80, the processing time for visa applications will increase, in some cases up to 45 days, and much more documents will need to be submitted.