The EU approved the cancellation of the simplified visa regime with Russia

The Council of the European Union has approved the suspension of the simplified visa regime with Russia, which has been in effect since 2007.

The EU website states that the decision will enter into force today, after publication in the official journal, but will apply from September 12.

Now for Russians, the cost of obtaining a Schengen visa will increase from €35 to €80. Additional documents will be required for submission, and the terms of consideration and issuance of a visa will be extended. The rules for issuing multiple Schengen visas will be strengthened. In general, Russians will be checked in more detail.

"The simplified visa regime gives a privileged position to citizens of countries that are reliable partners of the EU and share its values [...]. Russia undermined the trust given to it and trampled on the key postulates of the international community," the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic Vit Rakušan noted.