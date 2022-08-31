The Baltic countries, Poland and Finland called the entry of Russians into the EU a security threat. They are ready to take measures

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland believe that free entry of Russian citizens to EU countries threatens public safety. They demand from the European Commission to limit the entry of Russian tourists. If the EU does not do this, the countries are ready to collectively introduce restrictive measures on their territories.

The Financial Times writes about it.

The joint statement of the five countries was presented at the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries, which is taking place in the Czech Republic. It states that almost 700,000 Russians have entered the EU since the beginning of the invasion, mostly for recreation. This is a significant number, which is why the countries are asking the European Commission to "resolutely reduce the flow of Russian citizens to the EU and the Schengen area."

The announcement raises the stakes in the debate on visas for Russians, which will take place today, on August 31.