The largest group in the European Parliament called to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians

The largest group in the European Parliament, the European Peopleʼs Party, has called to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians because of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This is reported by "European Truth".

The corresponding statement was made public on the day of the informal meeting of foreign ministers in Prague. It emphasizes that Russians should not be relaxing on European beaches and restaurants while their compatriots are killing Ukrainians.

Some MEPs insist on a complete ban on Russians entering EU countries. This also applies to the security of the European Union since Russian spies can visit under the guise of tourists. As a first step, the parliamentarians propose to suspend the visa agreement with the Russian Federation from 2007.