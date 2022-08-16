From September, Finland will issue 10 times fewer visas to Russians

The Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, stated that Finland will reduce the issuance of visas to Russian citizens to ten percent of the current level.
This is reported by Yle.
According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, these changes will enter into force in September. Currently, the country receives about a thousand visa applications from Russia every day.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a model according to which priority will be given to people applying for a visa for family reasons, for work or study. The Finns will reduce the number of tourist visas for Russians.
According to Haavisto, Finland intends to present a joint solution with the Baltic countries regarding Russian visas.
The countryʼs authorities also support the termination of the visa facilitation agreement between Finland and Russia. According to this agreement, a tourist visa costs €35. After termination of the agreement, its value will increase to €80. Pekka Haavisto noted that this issue will be discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of August.
According to the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, it is important to get a common EU position on visas. After all, Finland cannot prevent the transit of Russians traveling from other countries of the Schengen zone.
The Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, also noted that Finlandʼs actions alone cannot prevent Russians from traveling to Europe. In her opinion, a joint approach would be most effective.
- On July 28, Estonia banned Russian citizens from submitting documents to obtain a temporary residence permit or visa for the purpose of studying in the country. In addition, short-term employment of Russians and Belarusians will be possible only if they have a valid visa from Estonia — previously they could be employed with a visa from another EU country.
- On August 5, the Embassy of Latvia in Russia indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, but with some exceptions.
- The government of the Czech Republic also decided not to issue visas and temporary residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus until the end of March 2023.
- On August 9, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia called on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians for trips to the EU due to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.
- According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Piotr Vavzyk, Poland is already working on a concept that will allow Russians to be denied visas.
- German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, explained that he opposes the idea of banning the issuance of tourist Schengen visas to Russians, because it will make it difficult for those who disagree with Putinʼs regime to leave the country.