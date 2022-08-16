From September, Finland will issue 10 times fewer visas to Russians

The Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, stated that Finland will reduce the issuance of visas to Russian citizens to ten percent of the current level.

This is reported by Yle.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, these changes will enter into force in September. Currently, the country receives about a thousand visa applications from Russia every day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has prepared a model according to which priority will be given to people applying for a visa for family reasons, for work or study. The Finns will reduce the number of tourist visas for Russians.

According to Haavisto, Finland intends to present a joint solution with the Baltic countries regarding Russian visas.

The countryʼs authorities also support the termination of the visa facilitation agreement between Finland and Russia. According to this agreement, a tourist visa costs €35. After termination of the agreement, its value will increase to €80. Pekka Haavisto noted that this issue will be discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers at the end of August.

According to the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry, it is important to get a common EU position on visas. After all, Finland cannot prevent the transit of Russians traveling from other countries of the Schengen zone.

The Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, also noted that Finlandʼs actions alone cannot prevent Russians from traveling to Europe. In her opinion, a joint approach would be most effective.