Latvia stopped issuing visas to Russians

The Embassy of Latvia in Russia has indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Delfi.

Visas will be issued only to Russians who will go to the funeral of a close relative. Since March, Latvia has issued visas only due to humanitarian circumstances (illness or death of loved ones, as well as journalists and relatives of Latvian citizens). From February 25 to July 26, 654 visas were issued for the mentioned reasons. In addition, 247 employees of the Russian mass media and 206 members of their families received the right to enter.