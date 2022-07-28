Estonia has banned issuing visas and residence permits to Russians, which are necessary for studying

Estonia has banned Russian citizens from applying for a temporary residence permit or visa for the purpose of studying in the country.

This decision was approved by the government of the republic on Thursday, July 28.

In addition, short-term employment of Russians and Belarusians will be possible only if they have a valid visa from Estonia — previously they could be employed with a visa from another EU country.

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu emphasized that Russiaʼs unjustified war against Ukraine, during which the Russian Federation grossly violates the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, also negatively affects the security of Estonia and the European Union.

"Maintaining sanctions against Russia is necessary for relentless pressure on Russia. If the sanctions help stop Russian aggression, it will have a positive effect on our security as well," said the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.