The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to introduce a visa regime with Russia starting from July 1

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce a visa regime with Russia after July 1.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"In order to counter the unprecedented threats to national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, the Government has just decided to terminate the visa-free agreement with Russia on the instructions of the President of Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that Russians will not be able to enter Ukraine without a visa. "The decision comes into force on July 1 this year," said the Prime Minister.