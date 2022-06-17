Zelenskyy: Ukraine introduces visa regime with Russia

Ukraine introduces a visa regime for Russian citizens.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today the Cabinet of Ministers must make an important decision — the resolution "On termination of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on visa-free travel for citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and the application of some international agreements of Ukraine with Russia," said the President.

According to the governmentʼs planned decision, the visa regime will take effect on July 1.