Volodymyr Zelensky supported the petition on visa regime for Russian citizens

President Volodymyr Zelensky supported a petition to introduce a visa regime with Russia. He instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to work on this issue.

"Against the background of full-scale Russian aggression, the issue raised is important and urgent, so I support the need to strengthen the regime of control over the entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine. Taking into account what was stated to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, a corresponding letter was sent with a request to work out this issue, "the head of state said.

The author of the petition is Mykyta Mazur. As of February 11, it had received the 25,000 votes needed to be considered by the president.