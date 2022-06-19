Minister Nemchinov: Russians will be able to obtain documents for entry into Ukraine at visa centers

The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov told on the national telethon how Russian citizens will be able to obtain a visa to enter Ukraine after the introduction of the relevant regime from July 1.

He explained that despite the fact that Ukrainian diplomatic missions are closed in Russia, visas can be obtained at Russian visa centers that have existing agreements with Ukraine. Nemchinov spoke about this with reference to the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky. In addition, according to the Minister, President Volodymyr Zelensky will be offered to choose a country that will temporarily represent Ukraineʼs interests in Russia.

"After this is done and a decision is made, the Foreign Ministry will additionally inform both our citizens and the citizens of the Russian Federation about the method of obtaining a visa and its cost," Nemchinov concluded.