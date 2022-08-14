Poland is developing a concept that will allow Russians to be denied visas

Poland is working on a concept that will allow Russians to be denied visas.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Piotr Vavzyk, "Polish Radio" reports.

According to him, Poland is in favor of further sanctions pressure on Russia by the EU, in particular for the suspension of the visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation, but major EU members are against it.

“Major member states, including Germany, France and the Netherlands, are against it. Due to the fact that it is impossible to overcome the resistance of these countries regarding the suspension of the agreement on visa facilitation for citizens of the Russian Federation, Poland is working on a new solution," Vavzyk said.

He added that Polish diplomacy has been negotiating on this topic with some member countries for several weeks, and noted that Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have a similar view on this issue. A decision on the visa ban is expected in the coming weeks. European Union foreign ministers will discuss possible visa restrictions for Russian citizens at the end of August.