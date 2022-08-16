German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained why he is against the prohibition on issuing Schengen visas to Russians — it will be more difficult for them to flee from the dictatorship

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained that he opposes the idea of prohibition issuing of tourist Schengen visas to Russians — it will make it difficult to leave the country for those who disagree with Putinʼs regime.

He stated this in Oslo following a meeting with the leaders of the Scandinavian countries, writes Der Spiegel.

"All the decisions we make should not make it difficult for them to find freedom and the opportunity to leave the country, escaping from the dictatorship in Russia. This is not the Russian peopleʼs war, this is Putinʼs war," noted Olaf Scholz.

Several European countries, including Finland, which was also present at the meeting, called for the prohibition on Russian tourists from entering the EU to ensure that they too would be punished for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.