Denmark is ready to limit the issuance of visas to Russians, regardless of the decision of the EU

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, hopes that the European Union will make a joint decision to ban the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Russia.

The Danish television channel TV2 writes about it.

According to the foreign minister, if the EU does not introduce a joint solution, the Danish government is ready to revise the rules within its own country.

"If it is not possible to make a joint decision, on the Danish side we will consider the possibility of introducing restrictions that will further reduce the number of Russian tourist visas," noted Jeppe Kofod in an interview with the Ritzau agency.