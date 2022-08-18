Denmark is ready to limit the issuance of visas to Russians, regardless of the decision of the EU

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, hopes that the European Union will make a joint decision to ban the issuance of tourist visas to citizens of Russia.
The Danish television channel TV2 writes about it.
According to the foreign minister, if the EU does not introduce a joint solution, the Danish government is ready to revise the rules within its own country.
"If it is not possible to make a joint decision, on the Danish side we will consider the possibility of introducing restrictions that will further reduce the number of Russian tourist visas," noted Jeppe Kofod in an interview with the Ritzau agency.
- On July 28, Estonia banned Russian citizens from submitting documents to obtain a temporary residence permit or visa for the purpose of studying in the country. In addition, short-term employment of Russians and Belarusians will be possible only if they have a valid visa from Estonia — previously they could be employed with a visa from another EU country.
- On August 5, the Embassy of Latvia in Russia indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, but with some exceptions.
- The Czech government also decided not to issue visas and temporary residence permits to Russian and Belarusian citizens until the end of March 2023.
- On August 9, the Prime Ministers of Finland and Estonia called on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians for trips to the EU due to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pekka Haavisto, reported that starting in September, Finland will reduce the issuance of visas to Russian citizens by 90%.
- According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Piotr Vavzyk, Poland is already working on a concept that will allow Russians to be denied visas.
- German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, explained that he opposes the idea of banning the issuance of tourist Schengen visas to Russians, because it will make it difficult for those who disagree with Putinʼs regime to leave the country.