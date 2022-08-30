Germany and France jointly opposed the prohibition of issuing visas to Russians

The governments of Germany and France in a joint statement opposed the introduction of a ban on issuing visas to Russians. They want to strengthen checks, but not refuse to issue visas.

Die Zeit writes about it.

"We need to think about smart ways to use the important lever of visa issuance," they said in a statement.

The countries stress that applications from Russian citizens should be carefully screened for possible security risks. However, the influence of the experience of life in democratic countries should not be underestimated, especially for future generations.

"Our visa policy should reflect this and continue to allow personal contacts in the EU with Russian citizens who are not affiliated with the Russian government," the position of Germany and France reads.

There, they want to keep issuing visas so that students, scientists, artists and other specialists can get them, regardless of whether they are politically persecuted in Russia.

Countries are also concerned that the ban on issuing visas may create a unification effect for the Russian people and that Russians will even more support President Putin and the war in Ukraine.