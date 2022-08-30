Germany and France jointly opposed the prohibition of issuing visas to Russians

The governments of Germany and France in a joint statement opposed the introduction of a ban on issuing visas to Russians. They want to strengthen checks, but not refuse to issue visas.
Die Zeit writes about it.
"We need to think about smart ways to use the important lever of visa issuance," they said in a statement.
The countries stress that applications from Russian citizens should be carefully screened for possible security risks. However, the influence of the experience of life in democratic countries should not be underestimated, especially for future generations.
"Our visa policy should reflect this and continue to allow personal contacts in the EU with Russian citizens who are not affiliated with the Russian government," the position of Germany and France reads.
There, they want to keep issuing visas so that students, scientists, artists and other specialists can get them, regardless of whether they are politically persecuted in Russia.
Countries are also concerned that the ban on issuing visas may create a unification effect for the Russian people and that Russians will even more support President Putin and the war in Ukraine.
- Poland has not been issuing tourist visas to citizens of the Russian Federation for several months. In August , Latvia stopped issuing visas to Russians. The Czech Republic does not issue visas and temporary residence permits to Russians until the end of March 2023. On August 11, Estonia closed the border for Russians.
- But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the idea of banning the issuance of tourist Schengen visas to Russians, because it will make it more difficult for those who disagree with Putinʼs regime to leave the country.
- The Czech Republic, which currently presides over the European Union, will offer a compromise on the issue of issuing visas for Russians. They want to cancel the simplified visa regime with Russia. If this simplified regime is canceled, it will mean that the cost of a Schengen visa for Russians will increase from €35 to €80. The number of bureaucratic checks will also increase, accordingly, and the waiting time for consideration. At the same time, the Czech Republic proposes to cancel the simplified visa regime with Belarus as well.