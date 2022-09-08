From September 19, the Baltic countries and Poland will close the entry of Russians with Schengen visas

From September 19, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland close entry for Russian citizens, in particular for those who have Schengen visas issued by third countries.

This is reported by the Estonian publication ERR.

"On the night of September 19, from 00:00 a.m., a ban on entry through external borders will begin for Russian citizens, regardless of which country issued them a Schengen visa," noted the Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

Reinsalu noted that the ban applies to people traveling on tourist visas and does not affect those who want to visit the country to meet relatives and for other humanitarian reasons.