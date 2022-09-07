The Baltic countries agreed to jointly limit the entry of Russians with Schengen visas

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia informed the completion of work on restrictions on the entry of Russians.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgaras Rinkävičius.

"Baltic countries have reached an agreement to significantly limit (with some exceptions) border crossing by citizens of the Russian Federation who have EU Schengen visas. Decisions will be made by national governments in accordance with national procedures and will enter into force at the same time," he wrote on Twitter.