The European Commission has officially proposed to cancel the simplified visa regime for Russians. This also means in practice

The European Commission has officially proposed to completely terminate the visa facilitation agreement with Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission announced this on September 6.

Such a decision is a response to the growing risks and threats to the security interests of the European Union and the national security of the member states as a result of Russiaʼs military aggression against Ukraine. Instead, Russians will be subject to the general rules of the Visa Code — meaning they will no longer enjoy privileged access to the EU and will face a longer, more expensive, and more complicated visa process.

In practice, for a Russian, this will mean:

the visa fee will increase from €35 to €80 for all applicants;

the standard term for consulates to make a decision on a visa will increase from 10 to 15 days. This period can be extended up to a maximum of 45 days in individual cases when further consideration of the application is required;

applicants will no longer have easy access to visas valid for multiple entries into the Schengen area;

a longer list of documents: Russians will have to provide a full list of documentary evidence when applying for a visa, that is, they will no longer use a simplified list.

Member States will have wide discretion when considering short-term visa applications from Russian citizens and will be able to ensure more thorough control of Russian citizens heading to the EU.

The European Union will remain open to certain categories of Russians, including those traveling to visit family members, journalists, dissidents, and representatives of civil society. The commission also proposed not to recognize Russian passports issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said: "EU visa policy is a sign of trust — trust that Russia has completely undermined with its unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine."

These proposals follow a political agreement reached on August 31 at an informal meeting of foreign ministers.