Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary: EU countries will suspend the agreement with Russia on the simplified issuance of tourist visas

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijártó, said that the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries agreed to cancel the agreement with Russia on the simplified issuance of visas.

Reuters writes about it.

Now Russians will have to pay an increased consular fee (€80 instead of €35) and submit more documents. The process of obtaining a visa will now take longer.

The head of the Foreign Ministry could not agree to a complete ban on issuing visas to Russians, as some countries, in particular Hungary, were against it. Russiaʼs neighbors — the Baltic states, Poland and Finland — demanded a complete ban on issuing tourist visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. It was through these countries that Russians traveled to the EU after the cancellation of air travel due to the war against Ukraine.