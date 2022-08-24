”Russia admitted to nuclear terrorism”. Ombudsman Lubinets reacted to the detention of Zaporizhzhia NPP workers

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the notification of the Russian Guard about the detention of two employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a de facto recognition of nuclear terrorism by Russia.

This is reported by the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.

"The detainees are accused of passing on information about the movement and location of Russian military equipment on the territory of the ZNPP. And this is not a joke. The Russian military and political leadership is not ashamed to tell the world that they are carrying out nuclear terrorism and placing military equipment on the territory of a working nuclear plant," Lubinets explained.

He noted that the workers did not violate anything and could not violate anything with such actions, since the ZNPP is a Ukrainian station, and they are free to communicate with everyone who can help in preserving its integrity.

Lubinets reminded that the Russians are constantly putting pressure on nuclear workers, torturing them and firing at them. It is already known about the death of several ZNPP workers: NPP scuba diver Andrii Honcharuk, workshop foreman Mark Maksym, and heat automation workshop mechanic Vladyslav Mitin.

The Ombudsman once again called on the world community to help send the IAEA security mission to the station and achieve the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.