”Russia admitted to nuclear terrorism”. Ombudsman Lubinets reacted to the detention of Zaporizhzhia NPP workers

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the notification of the Russian Guard about the detention of two employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a de facto recognition of nuclear terrorism by Russia.
This is reported by the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine.
"The detainees are accused of passing on information about the movement and location of Russian military equipment on the territory of the ZNPP. And this is not a joke. The Russian military and political leadership is not ashamed to tell the world that they are carrying out nuclear terrorism and placing military equipment on the territory of a working nuclear plant," Lubinets explained.
He noted that the workers did not violate anything and could not violate anything with such actions, since the ZNPP is a Ukrainian station, and they are free to communicate with everyone who can help in preserving its integrity.
Lubinets reminded that the Russians are constantly putting pressure on nuclear workers, torturing them and firing at them. It is already known about the death of several ZNPP workers: NPP scuba diver Andrii Honcharuk, workshop foreman Mark Maksym, and heat automation workshop mechanic Vladyslav Mitin.
The Ombudsman once again called on the world community to help send the IAEA security mission to the station and achieve the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant shelling. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and occupied Energodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military operations around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of military personnel and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia is against it.
- On August 23, the Ukrainian Energoatom reported that the Russian military had increased its presence on the territory of the ZNPP. They also brought additional equipment there.