The Russian occupiers detained two workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP

Representatives of the Russian Guard detained two employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Russians suspect them of cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was reported in the press service of the Russian Guard.
It was also reported there about the detention of a "violator" who informed the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation about the movement of convoys of Russian vehicles.
The Russians claim that since the occupation of the ZNNP on March 4, 26 "violators" of the access regime have been detained at the station.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNNP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the occupied Energodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of military personnel and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia is against it.
- On August 23, the Ukrainian "Energoatom" reported that the Russian military had increased its presence on the territory of the ZNPP. They also brought additional equipment there.