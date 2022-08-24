The Russian occupiers detained two workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP

Representatives of the Russian Guard detained two employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The Russians suspect them of cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported in the press service of the Russian Guard.

It was also reported there about the detention of a "violator" who informed the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation about the movement of convoys of Russian vehicles.

The Russians claim that since the occupation of the ZNNP on March 4, 26 "violators" of the access regime have been detained at the station.