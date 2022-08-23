“Energoatom”: the Russians increased the number of troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and brought additional equipment there

The company "Energoatom" reported that the Russian military has increased its presence on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They also brought additional equipment there.
"Energoatom" writes about this in its Telegram channel.
"Yesterday, August 22, 2022, the occupiers additionally brought two armored personnel carriers and six special trucks to the repair zone of the station," they note there.
In total, more than 40 units of military equipment are already at the station. There are 16 military vehicles near the first power unit, and seven near the second. The occupiers drove another 12 pieces of equipment under the overpass.
"In addition, the Rashists have added a considerable number of “strong orcs” to their ranks, some of them wearing masks," Energoatom stated.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by “Rosatom” employees. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Ukrainian diplomats, politicians and scientists demand that the IAEA, the UN and the world community send a security mission to the NPP and achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the occupied Energodar. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General, António Guterres, called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of military personnel and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia was against it.