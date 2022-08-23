“Energoatom”: the Russians increased the number of troops at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and brought additional equipment there

The company "Energoatom" reported that the Russian military has increased its presence on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They also brought additional equipment there.

"Energoatom" writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"Yesterday, August 22, 2022, the occupiers additionally brought two armored personnel carriers and six special trucks to the repair zone of the station," they note there.

In total, more than 40 units of military equipment are already at the station. There are 16 military vehicles near the first power unit, and seven near the second. The occupiers drove another 12 pieces of equipment under the overpass.

"In addition, the Rashists have added a considerable number of “strong orcs” to their ranks, some of them wearing masks," Energoatom stated.