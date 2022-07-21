News

The agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine will be signed in Istanbul on July 22

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

Turkish President Recep Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plan to sign an agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine by sea on July 22.

This was reported by the office of the President of Turkiye.

According to Yeni Safak, the ode will be signed at 16:30 local time at Dolmabahçe Palace.