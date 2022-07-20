Export of Ukrainian grain will take place through three ports of Odesa oblast: "Odesa", "Pivdennyi" and "Chornomorsk".

This was reported to Suspilne by a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with Russia, MP from the "Holos" faction Rustem Umierov.

"Export will take place through three ports: Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk, but in the future, we hope, we can expand them. All recommendations of the Navy and Armed Forces must be followed. There are safe corridors, routes that we have developed together with the military, and all civilian vessels will pass along these routes. We will sell grain to everyone. And all vessels that are free to follow these recommendations can come to us," said Umierov.

Compliance with safety rules will be monitored by a monitoring group under the auspices of the UN, which will be in Istanbul. Umierov emphasized that no Russian vessels should be in the waters of Ukraine, even if they sign an agreement with the UN. There will be only a monitoring group, and only it will check that there are no weapons on ships entering Ukrainian ports.