Export of Ukrainian grain will take place through three ports of Odesa oblast: "Odesa", "Pivdennyi" and "Chornomorsk".
This was reported to Suspilne by a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with Russia, MP from the "Holos" faction Rustem Umierov.
"Export will take place through three ports: Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk, but in the future, we hope, we can expand them. All recommendations of the Navy and Armed Forces must be followed. There are safe corridors, routes that we have developed together with the military, and all civilian vessels will pass along these routes. We will sell grain to everyone. And all vessels that are free to follow these recommendations can come to us," said Umierov.
Compliance with safety rules will be monitored by a monitoring group under the auspices of the UN, which will be in Istanbul. Umierov emphasized that no Russian vessels should be in the waters of Ukraine, even if they sign an agreement with the UN. There will be only a monitoring group, and only it will check that there are no weapons on ships entering Ukrainian ports.
- On July 13, negotiations in Istanbul preliminarily agreed on the unblocking of three Ukrainian ports. The mechanism is as follows: grain can be sent from three ports in convoys accompanied by Ukrainian warships. Protection will operate on their route; demining will be partially carried out. The Turkish Navy will check empty ships arriving at Ukrainian ports. The UN will establish a command and control center in Istanbul to monitor the level of threats to ships.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have been blocking exports from Ukrainian ports, as a result of which products have to be exported by rail and road. Western partners offered to build granaries near the border, negotiate with Russia, but they are not ready for military unblocking of roads. Meanwhile, Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain, exporting it to Crimea, Syria and Turkey, as evidenced by numerous journalistic investigations.