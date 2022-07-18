”Saved from hunger”: Minister Kuleba stated an assumption why Russia agreed to export grain from Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that Russia agreed to export grain from Ukraine in order to preserve its reputation among the countries of Asia and Africa. Currently, the arrangements are almost at the final stage.
He told about this in an interview with Forbes.
"Logically, I see only one argument why Putin should agree. This is his desire to show countries that keep neutrality or are more inclined to the Russian position on the war (in Africa and Asia) that he saved them from hunger, from rising food prices. Otherwise, I donʼt understand why he might need it," explained Kuleba.
According to him, Russia undermines its own efforts to suppress the Ukrainian economy, agreeing to this. According to Kuleba, Putin now has Russiaʼs reputation in Asian and African countries on the one hand, and Ukraineʼs income decrease on the other.
At the same time, Kuleba assured that Ukraine would not agree to any terms that would open the way for Russia to attack from the sea.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have been blocking exports from Ukrainian ports, as a result of which products have to be exported by rail and road. Western partners offered to build granaries near the border, negotiate with Russia, but they are not ready for military unblocking of roads. Meanwhile, Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain, exporting it to Crimea, Syria and Turkey, as evidenced by numerous journalistic investigations.
- On July 5, Erdogan announced intensified negotiations on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea. He expects progress within ten days. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, warned against hoping for a quick solution to the problem, as the negotiations are focused on the routes and safety of ships.
- The day before, Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Putin. He declared that the time had come for a "grain corridor". The Russian Federation stated that they would "continue the exchange of views" on this matter. On the same day, July 11, Erdogan spoke with Zelensky. The conversation was devoted to the war and the problem of the grain export blockade.
- On July 13, quadrilateral negotiations were held in Turkey regarding the safe export of Ukrainian grain from ports. During this meeting , the parties agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul. The delegations of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN will meet again next week. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a "big step forward".