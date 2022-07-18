”Saved from hunger”: Minister Kuleba stated an assumption why Russia agreed to export grain from Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, believes that Russia agreed to export grain from Ukraine in order to preserve its reputation among the countries of Asia and Africa. Currently, the arrangements are almost at the final stage.

He told about this in an interview with Forbes.

"Logically, I see only one argument why Putin should agree. This is his desire to show countries that keep neutrality or are more inclined to the Russian position on the war (in Africa and Asia) that he saved them from hunger, from rising food prices. Otherwise, I donʼt understand why he might need it," explained Kuleba.

According to him, Russia undermines its own efforts to suppress the Ukrainian economy, agreeing to this. According to Kuleba, Putin now has Russiaʼs reputation in Asian and African countries on the one hand, and Ukraineʼs income decrease on the other.

At the same time, Kuleba assured that Ukraine would not agree to any terms that would open the way for Russia to attack from the sea.