The events of July 1 in the “Babel” review: the occupiers hit residential buildings in Odesa, a new mass grave of civilians was found in Mariupol

At night, the occupiers hit the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa with missiles. The missile destroyed a nine-story residential building in the village of Serhiivka. It killed 17 people, but the blockages are still being dismantled. 38 people were injured, including three children. The Russians also destroyed two buildings of the recreation center with a missile attack — a three-story and a four-story one. Three people died there, one of them a child. Another person was injured. X-2 missiles fired Tu-22 strategic bombers from the Black Sea over the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district. In Odesa oblast, July 2 was declared a day of mourning.

The day before, Russian troops killed four civilians in the Donetsk oblast. People died in Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Hostre and Siversk, and 18 more people were injured.

The troops of the Russian Federation continue to fire at Mykolayiv oblast. In the morning, the Russians hit the city of Mykolaiv with missiles — they recorded about 10 "arrivals". Bashtanka and Mykolayiv districts also came under Russian fire. Shelling took place in Shyrokove, Bereznehuvate, Inulsk, Pervomaisk, Kutsurub, Radisny Sad and Halitsyne communities.

In Kremenchuk, rescuers found another body and six body fragments at the site of the destroyed Amstor shopping center. A total of 28 body fragments have already been found. As of July 1, 19 people were killed and 62 were injured. 26 people were hospitalized.

In the captured city of Mariupol, on the Left Bank, a new mass grave was found with more than 100 bodies — under rubble at Kyivska Street, 53. Next to the grave, the occupiers are dismantling the rubble, there is no question of reburying the bodies.

The occupiers storm the Lysychansk refinery. The enemy holds some parts of the plant. In addition, the Russians conducted an assault in the regions of Topolivka and the northern part of Vovchoyarivka and Maloryazantsevo, with partial success. Ukrainian soldiers stopped the enemyʼs advance in the direction of Loskutivka — Lysychansk gelatin plant.

The Ministry of Culture received information that Svitlana Sharaban, the director of the Sviatohirsk Historical and Architectural Reserve, has probably died. There is no official confirmation yet, but a car with a body was found. Communication with Svitlana Sharaban was interrupted in April. It is now known that her sister died.

Ukrainians are starting to gather for the "Army of Drones" to close the front line with them. In the first stage, they plan to purchase 200 drones for air reconnaissance, which can fly up to 24 hours over a distance of 160 km and at the same time remain almost invisible to the enemy. You can help the Armed Forces and join the collection from anywhere in the world and make a contribution here or donate your own drone (even the simplest one used to shoot landscapes).

Ukrainians are not interested in giving away land in exchange for peace in the country. The only acceptable scenario for ending the war for them is the return of the territories of the occupied Crimea and the entire Donbas — this is the position of 89% of Ukrainians surveyed.

Australia introduced new personal sanctions against Russian officials. There are 16 people on the list, including gymnast Alina Kabayeva, who is called the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here is the full list.