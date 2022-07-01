Another mass grave was found in Mariupol — more than 100 bodies

In the captured city of Mariupol, on the Left Bank, a new mass grave with more than 100 bodies was found.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on July 1.

The grave is located under the rubble at 53 Kyivska Street. The occupants are dismantling the rubble near the mass grave, there is no question of reburial of the bodies.

Andryushchenko noted that the occupiers actually stopped the exhumation of bodies and temporary street graves are gradually becoming permanent.