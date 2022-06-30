In Mariupol they stop distributing humanitarian aid to everyone. The occupiers also determined the order of demolition of houses

Today, June 30, in occupied Mariupol, is the last day for the distribution of humanitarian aid to all residents. Tomorrow the occupiers will hand over the humanitarian aid only to disabled people.

Adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko said that the humanitarian aid from the Russians is such that the elderly have to eat moldy bread. In addition, the only available job in Mariupol is the dismantling of debris, which can get no more than 900 people.

In addition, Andryushchenko said that, according to his sources, the Russian occupiers approved the procedure for demolition and repair of damaged houses.