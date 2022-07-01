The war. The occupiers have fled Snake island and are removing equipment from storage on Sakhalin, Ukraine is preparing to receive a lot of heavy weapons. Day 128: live coverage

On Thursday, it became known that after a series of strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers hastily evacuated from Snake Island — the remnants of the garrison were taken away by two boats. However, the Russian Defense Ministry called the escape a "gesture of goodwill." At the same time, due to the losses, the Russian occupiers began to remove from storage the old equipment located in the most remote corners of the country, in particular, the Kaliningrad oblast and the island of Sakhalin. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said at a NATO summit that 50 countries had agreed to supply Ukraine with hundreds of tanks, artillery, and hundreds of thousands of ammunition. The United States will soon announce a new $ 800 million military aid package. Read about the main events of the one hundred and twenty-eighth day of the war in the new live text coverage (the main events of June 30 — read here).