The war. Ukraine has released 95 Azovstal defenders from captivity, the occupiers fired a missile at a high-rise building in Mykolayiv, NATO has recognized Russia as the main threat. Day 127: live coverage

On Wednesday, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced the release of 144 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity. Among them are 95 defenders of Mariupol, including 43 fighters of the Azov Regiment. In the morning, the occupiers fired a missile at a high-rise building in Mykolayiv, killing five people and wounding five more. Also, on Wednesday, NATO summit approved a new strategic concept, which officially recognizes Russia as a major threat to Alliesʼ security. Follow the key events of 127th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on June 29).