The war. The attack on Kremenchuk killed more than 20 people, the United States bans the import of gold from Russia, Ukraine has held a new exchange of prisoners with Russia. Day 126: live coverage

On Tuesday, June 28, it became known that at least 21 people were killed in an attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk the day before. 59 people sought medical help, and 25 of them were hospitalized. Rescuers dismantled 70% of the debris. Also on Tuesday, the United States announced new sanctions against Russia. In particular, the import of Russian gold to the United States was banned, and the restrictions will also apply to 70 companies important for Russia's defense sector. Besides, in Mykolayiv oblast, there was an exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. 16 Ukrainian servicemen are returning home, including 2 officers and 14 soldiers, as well as one civilian. Read about the main events of the one hundred and twenty-sixth day of the war in the new live text coverage (and here is what happened on June 28).