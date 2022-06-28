The war. The occupiers fired missiles at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, the Armed Forces again destroyed the Russians at Snake Island, the United States promised Ukraine modern air defense systems. Day 125: live coverage

On Monday, the Russian occupiers fired a missile at a shopping center in Kremenchuk. As of the evening, 13 people were killed and more than 50 were injured. The missiles were fired from the Kursk region of Russia. Also on Monday night, the Ukrainian military struck more than 10 high precision strikes on Snake Island, destroying the enemyʼs “Pantsir-C1” anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, John Sullivan, the US presidentʼs national security adviser, said that Ukraine will receive American air defense systems. Probably, these are NASAMS — anti-aircraft missile systems for hitting air targets at a range of 20 km (in the latest versions — up to 40 km). Follow the key events of the 124th day of the war in Babelʼs live coverage (and here is what happened on June 27).