Stories The war. Russians fired missiles at Kyiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy, Russia is increasing military presence in Belarus, and G7 leaders promised to support Ukraine indefinitely. Day 124: live coverage Author: Julia Sheredeha Date: 00:01, 27 june 2022 Rescuers in action next to an apartment building destroyed in a Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv, Ukraine. June 26, 2022. A series of explosions took place in Kyiv - the occupiers struck the city with rockets, one of which hit a nine-story building in the Shevchenkivskyy district. As a result, four people were hospitalized, including a seven-year-old girl. Her father died. At night, the occupiers also fired on residential areas of Kharkiv. At about 11.30 a.m., they launched two missile strikes on Cherkasy suburbs. Russians also plan to increase the number of tactical aircraft in Belarus. Officially - for joint airspace patrols and exercises. For this purpose, ten planes will be transferred to Baranovichi airport. Meanwhile, the G7 leaders promised to indefinitely support Ukraine in the war with Russia. It is mentioned in the text of the draft statement from the G7 summit in Bavaria. Read about the main events of the 124th day of the war in the "Babel" new text online (you can read what happened on June 26 here).