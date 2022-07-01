Australia has imposed new sanctions against the Russians. The list includes Alina Kabayeva

Australia has imposed new personal sanctions against Russian officials. The list includes 16 people, including gymnast Alina Kabayeva, who is called the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In addition, in the sanctions list there are:
- Roman Putin (nephew), chairman of the board of directors of the MRI group of companies;
- Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sogaz Mikhail Putin (cousin);
- businessmen Aleksandr Plekhov and Igor Putin (cousin);
- Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev (son of Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev);
- President of the Gazfond Pension Fund Yuri Shamalov;
- Minister of Transport Vitaliy Savelyev;
- Minister of Construction and Housing Irek Faizullin;
- Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova;
- member of the board of directors of Sogaz Mykhailo Klishyn;
- Sergey Gorkov, Chairman of the Board of Rosgeologiya;
- co-founder of the company "Kievskaya Ploshchad" Rik Nisanov;
- former president of the investment company "System" Eugene Novitsky;
- ECH Group owner Hryhoriy Berezkin;
- President of the Mercury Group of Companies Igor Kesayev.