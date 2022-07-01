NDI poll: Ukrainians do not want to give land in exchange for peace, the only option is the return of Donbas and Crimea

Ukrainians are not interested in giving away land in exchange for peace in the country. The only acceptable scenario for ending the war for them is the return of the territories of the occupied Crimea and the entire Donbas — this is the position of 89% of Ukrainians surveyed.

This is evidenced by a survey of the National Democratic Institute, and fieldwork conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Ukrainians are also united in their aspirations and expectations for joining the European Union and NATO: 90% want Ukraine to become a member state of the EU. The desire to join NATO is supported by the majority of respondents — 73%.

Regarding the trust to the Armed Forces and the country's leadership: 97% trust or fully trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 85% trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The government and the Verkhovna Rada also enjoy high confidence — 56 and 40% respectively.

Despite a full-scale war, Ukrainians surveyed show "unprecedented" optimism about Ukraineʼs future: 87% said they are optimistic about the country's future.

The poll was conducted nationwide by phone from May 2 to 11. A total of 2,500 people were interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.