Events on June 27 in the review of “Babel”: in Kremenchuk the occupiers hit a shopping centerfull of people, the Armed Forces again destroyed the enemy on Zmiiny

The occupiers hit X-22 missiles at the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, where hundreds of people were staying at the time. It is already known about 10 dead, another 50 people were injured, 21 of them were hospitalized. Rescuers put out the fire, involved 130 employees, 23 units of equipment and a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia.

As a result of todayʼs strikes by Russian troops on Kharkiv, four people died. There are 19 injured, including 4 children. The occupiers hit a purely civilian infrastructure, where there were only civilians. Over the past day, the Russians fired more than 150 shells and mines in Sumy oblast, firing from their territory with artillery and jet artillery. One person died and one was hospitalized. The Russians launched a missile strike in Odesa oblast using Tu-22M strategic aircraft. The missile hit a residential area of a peaceful village, destroyed and occupied several residential buildings and outbuildings of approximately 500 square meters. Previously, six people were injured, including a child. During the day, Russia struck 20 strikes on 12 cities in Donetsk oblast and 49 strikes on Luhansk oblast. The occupiers struck by aircraft, missiles, artillery, MLRS "Grad", "Uragan" and "Tornado". There are civilians killed and wounded.

The occupiers are attacking Lysychansk from the Popasna direction. At least five high-rise buildings in the city were destroyed, in one of them, 10 apartments burned down at once. On one of the streets, the Russians destroyed six private houses. Russian troops also fired on the bus station, St. Mitrophanʼs Church, the Church of the Holy Great Martyr Barbara, one of the enterprises, the premises of the border detachment and one of the administrative buildings.

On the night of Monday, June 27, Ukrainian troops struck more than 10 precision strikes on Zmiiny Island. The enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system "Pantsir-C1" was destroyed. The losses of the Russians are being clarified.

The British newspaper The Times reported on the Ukrainian battalion "Shaman" — an elite unit of Ukrainian special forces, which landed several times in the deep rear of the enemy (Russia). The battalionʼs mission is to destroy the infrastructure vital to the Kremlinʼs military operations. The Times writes that there were several raids. They were attended by two operatives, with whom journalists spoke, and an intelligence officer. They were thrown into Russia at night on propellers, they crossed the border at low altitudes.

In the Left Bank district of Mariupol, more than 100 bodies were found in a house at the intersection of Peremohy Avenue and Meotyda Boulevard. The bodies are still under the debris. The Russian occupiers do not plan to bury them. The bodies of the dead continue to be exhumed in the city. Priority is given to schoolyards and kindergartens. After exhumation, the Russians treat the pits from the smell. Such procedures are not performed on the streets and in the yards after exhumations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the leaders of the G7 summit to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, impose additional sanctions on Russia and provide security guarantees. He also asked for help in exporting grain from Ukraine and in rebuilding the country.

The United States has stated that Ukraine will receive American air defense systems. Probably, we will be given NASAMS anti-missile systems — anti-aircraft missile systems to hit air targets at a range of 20 km (in the latest versions — up to 40 km).

Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will attend the G20 summit, which will be addressed by Vladimir Zelensky. The President of Russia was invited by the leader of Indonesia Joko Vidodo. The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the island of Bali on November 15-16.

Moldovan President Maya Sandu has arrived in Kyiv on a working visit. She visited Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka, and also met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv oblast was visited by Senator Jim Rish, Chairman of the Republican Wing of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He visited Hostomel and Irpin, as well as Antonov International Airport, where ruscists destroyed the Ukrainian Mriya plane.