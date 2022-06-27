Zelensky asked the G7 leaders for air defense and tougher sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the leaders of the G7 summit to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, impose additional sanctions on Russia and provide security guarantees.
This was reported by Reuters, citing a European official.
Speaking to G7 leaders over video, Zelensky also asked for assistance in grain exports from Ukraine and assistance in rebuilding the country. The official did not provide other details of the conversation.
The Guardian writes that the President of Ukraine announced to the leaders of the G7 plans to end the war by the end of the year.
The Office of the President of Ukraine briefly reported on Zelenskyʼs speech. They noted that the president called for limiting the prices of oil exported by the aggressor.
- The G7 summit started in Germany on June 26. Joe Biden then announced that G7 leaders had agreed on an embargo on Russian gold. On the same day, Japan imposed additional sanctions against Russia and banned the import of Russian gold.
- Separately, G7 leaders promised to support Ukraine indefinitely in the war with Russia.
- On June 27, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, which will be imposed by the G7 countries. They will affect the defense industry, supply chains, services and technology, as well as hundreds of individuals and companies.