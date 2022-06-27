Japan has imposed additional sanctions against Russia

The Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio announced additional sanctions against Russia, in particular, the country banned the import of Russian gold.

This was reported by NHK.

Japan also stops providing accounting, trust and some other services to Russia.

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine at the G7 summit in Bavaria, Kisida noted that the world is at a crossroads and is being tested for its ability to maintain an international order based on rules.

He added that structures such as the UN Security Council have not been able to cope enough with the current situation.

Kishida also said that Japan would freeze the assets of another 70 individuals and organizations in Russia and impose a ban on exports to 90 Russian companies related to the defense sector.