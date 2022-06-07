Japan has imposed new sanctions against Russian banks

Japan has imposed new sanctions on Russian banks over the war in Ukraine. Moscow Credit Bank and Rosselkhozbank were restricted.

This was reported by the press service of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction. All these banks were included in the sixth package of EU sanctions, but the Japanese excluded the Russian Sberbank from their list.

In addition, Japan will impose a ban on exports to Russia of goods that help strengthen industrial infrastructure. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet announced a specific list of goods.