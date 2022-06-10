Japan has imposed new sanctions against Russia, banning the export of trucks and special equipment

The Japanese government has imposed new sanctions on Russia. Trucks, dump trucks, and bulldozers will be banned from the country.

This was stated by Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Koichi Hagiuda, TASS reports.

"In connection with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 7 to impose a ban on exports to Russia of products that strengthen industrial infrastructure, a ban on the supply of trucks, dump trucks, bulldozers and other equipment to Russia will be introduced on June 17," he said.

Hagiuda reminded that sanctions against Russia are imposed for the outbreak of war in Ukraine.