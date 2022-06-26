G7 leaders have promised to support Ukraine indefinitely in the war with Russia

The G7 leaders at the Bavarian summit promised to support Ukraine indefinitely in the war with Russia, according to the text of the draft statement from their summit in Bavaria.
This was reported by Bloomberg.
"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine as needed," the draft statement said.
G-7 leaders are also considering using import revenues from Russia to support Ukraine.
Today in Germany in the Alps in the castle of Elmau is a summit of leaders of the "Great Seven". The meeting was attended by leaders of the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel, as well as representatives of Indonesia, India, Senegal, Argentina and South Africa. The main topics of the meeting will be Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, food and energy security, as well as climate challenges.