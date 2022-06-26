The G7 summit begins in Germany. Leaders of the “seven” will announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia

In Germany, the summit of the G7 leaders begins in the Almau Castle in the Alps.

This was reported by Der Spiegel.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, as well as representatives of Indonesia, India, Senegal, Argentina and South Africa.

The main topics of the meeting will be Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, food and energy security, as well as climate challenges.

US President Joe Biden said that today the leaders of the "seven" plan to announce a ban on imports of gold mined in Russia.

The United States has imposed unprecedented costs on Putin to deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war against Ukraine. Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia," he wrote on Twitter.