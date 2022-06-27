The United States plans to transfer medium-range and long-range air defense systems to Ukraine

Jake Sullivan, an adviser to US President Joe Biden, said that the US side plans to hand over medium and long-range air defense systems to Ukraine. According to him, they will be included in the next package of military assistance.

This was stated by Sullivan during the G7 summit, writes The New York Times.

He said that the package will include advanced air defense, but did not specify which ones. He added that the package would also include "something else that is urgently needed", including ammunition for artillery systems.