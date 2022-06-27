Reuters: The United States will announce this week the purchase of a missile defense system for Ukraine

The United States will announce this week the purchase of a medium-range and long-range missile defense system for Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Washington is also expected to announce other security measures for Ukraine, including additional artillery ammunition and anti-battery radars to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military.

In June, US President Joe Biden agreed to provide $ 700 million in military assistance to Ukraine, including advanced missile systems capable of accurately hitting long-range targets. According to officials, the package also includes ammunition, fire-fighting radars, a number of airspace surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, and anti-tank weapons.