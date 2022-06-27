Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will go to the G20 summit, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak

Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will attend the G20 summit, which will be addressed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The President of Russia was invited by the leader of Indonesia Joko Vidodo. The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the island of Bali on November 15-16.
This was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, citing Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov.
"Yes, we have confirmed that our participation is also expected. They are currently inviting in a face-to-face format, there is still plenty of time. I hope the pandemic will allow us to hold this event in person," Ushakov said.
- On April 27 President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone with Indonesian leader Joko Vidodo. Indonesia invited the Ukrainian president to the G20 summit in November.
- The White House welcomed Indonesiaʼs decision to invite President Zelensky to the G20 but said the administration was not ready to confirm Joe Bidenʼs participation in the summit as long as the invitation to Russian President Putin remained valid.