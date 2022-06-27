Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will go to the G20 summit, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak

Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will attend the G20 summit, which will be addressed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The President of Russia was invited by the leader of Indonesia Joko Vidodo. The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the island of Bali on November 15-16.

This was reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, citing Putinʼs advisor Yuri Ushakov.

"Yes, we have confirmed that our participation is also expected. They are currently inviting in a face-to-face format, there is still plenty of time. I hope the pandemic will allow us to hold this event in person," Ushakov said.