Joe Biden will go to the G20 summit only if Indonesia rejects Putinʼs invitation

The White House welcomes Indonesiaʼs decision to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a meeting of the G20, but the administration is not ready to confirm Joe Bidenʼs participation in the summit until an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin remains valid.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said this at a briefing.

She said the US president had publicly expressed his reluctance to be with Putin at the G20 summit.

"So far, we see no sign that Russia intends to engage constructively in diplomacy," Psaki said.

According to her, in the six months before the summit, the situation could change significantly as the war continues.