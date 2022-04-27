Events on April 27 in the review of “Babel”: the occupiers destroyed the bridge across the Dnister estuary, Zelenskyy was invited to G20 summit, the Kremlin does not want to exchange Medvedchuk for prisoners of war

The day before, Ukraine hit the positions of the Russians on the island of Snake — hit the control point, destroyed the anti-aircraft missile system "Arrow-10". The occupiers tried to advance towards Mykolayiv oblast near the villages of Tavriyske and Nova Zorya, but were unsuccessful and retreated. At night, the Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk oblast — Zelenodolsk, the villages of Maryanske and Velyka Kostromka. In addition, as a result of the shelling, the bridge across the Dnister estuary in the Odesa oblast was destroyed. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has fired more than 1,300 missiles at Ukraine.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson, civilians again went on a mass rally against the occupation — the Russians dispersed people with tear gas, there are victims.

The governor of the Belgorod oblast of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a fire at an ammunition depot located in the territory of the oblast. The governor of Kursk oblast of Russia Roman Starovoit stated that the air defense system worked over the oblast center at night, and some kind of "claps" were heard. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that there might be various reasons for the destruction of the military infrastructure of the border regions. For example, divine intervention in the affairs of sinners who massacred people in Mariupol during Holy Week.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar believes that the presidents of Ukraine and Russia may meet in Istanbul in the coming days. Mykhailo Podoliak stated that currently there are no agreements on Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs meeting with Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone with Indonesian leader Joko Vidodo. Indonesia invited the Ukrainian President to the G20 summit in November this year.

The US Department of Defense is setting up a center in Germany to coordinate and optimize military aid to Ukraine. The center will be based at the headquarters of the European Command in Stuttgart and will be headed by a US Army general. In addition to the Americans, the center will employ representatives from 15 other countries. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine and its allies are setting up an Advisory Group on Defense, which will speed up the process of obtaining weapons. In addition, Ukraine is moving to Western calibers and technology — a strategic decision and the basis of long-term cooperation in the defense industry.

Canada to purchase 8 Roshel Defense Solutions armored vehicles for Ukraine. Australia is handing over another tranche of military aid to Ukraine, which will include six M777 howitzers and ammunition.

Switzerland has imposed new sanctions on Russia and Belarus for aggression against Ukraine. These include a ban on imports of timber, coal, cement, and other goods. The export of industrial robots, certain chemical products, support for state and public Russian organizations, and the registration of trusts for Russian citizens are also banned.

The Chinese company DJI, which specializes in the production of drones, has announced a temporary suspension of business in Russia and Ukraine to "prevent the use of its products in combat."

"Gazprom" has cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland because of their refusal to pay in rubles. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised Russia a "coordinated response" to a halt to gas supplies. According to her, the European Union was ready for such a development. Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer has denied reports in the Russian media that his country has agreed to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

Moscow is not considering the possibility of exchanging Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of war — Peskov said that "this is not the case."