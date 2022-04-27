The war. Russians are shelling Luhansk oblast and Zaporizhzhia city, Russian troops are brought to combat readiness in Transnistria, 40 countries plan military aid to Ukraine. Day 63: live coverage

On the morning of April 26 the Russian military fired rockets at Zaporizhzhia and hit the territory of one of the enterprises, killing one person. During the day Russians shell the entire Luhansk oblast ― their key efforts are now focued on Rubizhne and Popasna cities. Their third key direction is to Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk cities from Zolote settlement. There is also unrest in Moldova ― according to the General Staff of Ukrainian Army, units of operational group of Russian troops on the territory of the unrecognized Transnistria have been brought to a full combat readiness. In addition, the first meeting of NATO Defense Ministers and partners of the Alliance from over 40 countries took place in Germany. The topic of the meeting was military aid to Ukraine. Ministry of Defense of Germany has already announced the decision to supply Ukraine with Gepard anti-aircraft systems. Follow the key events of the 63rd day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on April 26).