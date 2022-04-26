As a result of a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and one was injured

As a result of the morning missile strike in Zaporizhia, one person was killed and one was injured.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

One missile exploded in the air, and two hit the territory of one of the enterprises. One person was killed and one was injured.

Infrastructure facilities at the enterprise were destroyed and damaged. The consequences of the Russian missile attack are currently being eliminated on the spot, so information about the victims may be inaccurate.