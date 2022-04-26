Today, Russia fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia and launched an offensive near Trudoliubivka. What is the situation in the oblast

Today at 06:50 Russia launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Prior to that, enemy cruise missiles flew at low altitudes over the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration.

"The flight of low-altitude missiles directly above the ZNPP site, where 7 nuclear facilities with a huge amount of nuclear material are located, poses huge risks. After all, missiles can hit one or more nuclear installations, which threatens a nuclear and radiation catastrophe around the world", said Petro Kotin, head of Enerhoatom.

Russian troops are also launching an offensive in the direction of the village of Trudoliubivka, but the situation remains under control.

Over the past 24hrs, rescuers localized 7 fires in the Zaporizhzhia district, pyrotechnicians worked in Zaporizhia and Polohy districts.

In the town of Polohy, 8 houses were damaged and burned due to the Russian shelling. In Vasylivka, as a result of Russian strikes, a utility room of a gas station was on fire, and in Molochansk, Polohy district, a passenger car at the station was damaged by Russian fire. The shelling of the Russians also caused fires in private homes in Orikhiv.

In the area of the village of Komyshuvakha, a demining group of the State Emergency Service destroyed the remains of Uragan missiles. In Tavriya, Polohy district, 12 remnants of the Uragan and a 152-millimeter artillery shell were neutralized.

62 people were detained for violating the curfew rules in Zaporizhzhia oblast, including 58 men and four women — 28 detainees were served with summonses. Three drivers were detained for driving drunk, and their cars were sent to the penalty area.